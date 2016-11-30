Holy Moly and The Crackers, Barnsley Civic

The seven-piece UK gypsy ‘folk n roll’ band have won plenty of acclaim.

They have been featured by the BBC, Amazing Radio and former BBC Radio 2 Folk Show presenter Mike Harding.

They perform a lively mix of Romani, Americana, blues and contemporary British folk music, mixed in with influences from Jewish klezmer music, Balkan sounds, reggae and ska.

The band say: “We throw a whole load of genres into the mix. We describe ourselves as ‘gypsy folk rock’ but that’s a very loose term. And we’re changing and developing all the time.

“There’s a big beat; we like to make people dance. But, at the same time, the songs are built around narrative. I guess that’s why we’d class ourselves as a folk band – we like to tell stories.”

They released their debut album First Avenue in October 2012 and are currently working on their next album with rock and pop producer Matt Terry, who has produced music forThe Enemy and Wonderstuff.

They are renowned as one of hardest working bands on the circuit with a growing and loyal fan base.

Over the last two years they have toured the UK extensively and made impressive debuts in France, Germany and Holland.

Festival appearances include Glastonbury, Hop Farm , Secret Garden Party Kendal Calling and Barnsley folk star Kate Rusby’s popular event, Underneath The Stars.

Holy Moly and The Crackers are at The Civic on Friday at 8pm.

For more information and to book, visit Barnsley Civic or call 01226 327000.