Halle Orchestra and Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus, Sheffield City Hall

Continuing one of the city’s longest-running collaborations, these two ensembles, which first teamed up over 80 years ago, will again unite for an ambitious and unforgettable concert.

Tonight, they will perform a programme of works by English and American composers that is exclusive to Sheffield audiences and will only ever be heard at this concert.

First, James Burton will conduct Bax’s ‘Tintagel,’ followed by Elgar’s 1917 work ‘The Spirit of England, and then Barber’s ‘Knoxville, Summer of 1915,’ a nostalgic piece described by the American composer as a ‘lyric rhapsody.’ The concert will reach a moving finale with a setting of poetry by Walt Whitman, perfectly capturing that celebrated writer’s infectious idealism.

For tickets to tonight’s concert, in the Irwin Mitchell Oval Hall at 7pm, call the box office on 0114 2789789.