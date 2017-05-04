Great singing and funny stories when Brian Willoughby and Cathryn Craig hit Doncaster stage

Funny stories, serious songs, great singing and inventive guitar playing.

That is what bosses at Doncaster’s Roots Music Club are promising with their next headline act.

Brian Willoughby and Cathryn Craig, who perform at the club tomorrow, are known for all of the above.

A spokesman for the club said: “With a combined work history reading like a ‘who’s who” of household names in music – Righteous Brothers, Mary Hopkin, Chet Atkins, Strawbs and more – now it’s their turn at the front of the stage, to sing and play their own well-crafted brand of acoustic guitar-based material.

“Their current studio album, In America, features some of their most personal songs, recorded with top Nashville musicians.”

The couple met in Nashville, where Brian was recording, had written a song and the studio boss said he knew just the person to sing it – and Cathryn ended up singing on all bar one songs on the album.

Brian Willoughby and Cathryn Craig play Roots Music Club, the Ukrainian Centre, Beckett Road, Doncaster town centre, on Friday, May 5.

Support comes from Julia McInally.

Tickets are £11 on the door, or £9 in advance from www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk



