Great line-up set for Gillyfest 2017

Get set for Gillyfest – the unofficial warm-up for Tramlines that will take place this weekend and raise funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Gillyfest on July 15 has steadily built a reputation as a fun-packed event, featuring local live music acts, bouncy castles, food, fun and frolics .

It all kicks off at The Sportsman on Redmires Road, Lodge Moor, overlooking the Rivelin Valley.

Landlady Jill Hoffman is delighted with the success of Gillyfest.

She said: “It’s been great to see the event slowly build up over the past five years and we’re expecting an audience of 500 or more for this year’s event.”

With headline act, local four-piece rock and pop band Glass Half Empty, playing alongside Doc Strong and The Cousins, Resolution, Holly Poulton and Rat Pack and Neil Diamond Tribute acts, Gillyfest promises a full programme of live music.

The mastermind behind it all is local entrepreneur Dave Gilchrist.

It was ‘Gilly’ who spotted the gap in the market for a music festival in the Lodge Moor area.

His tenacity pulled the whole thing together, ably supported by staff at The Sportsman, Foxy Hire, 471 Print and Promotions and Simon Evans Design.

He said: “Not only is it great fun getting the whole local community together, it’s great to see people coming in from all over the country and even further afield.

“Last year Gillyfest attracted visitors from London, the Netherlands and Abu Dhabi.

“There’s something for everyone – an eclectic combination of Mayfield Alpacas, Our Cow Molly Ice Cream, face painting and sweet stalls for the kids.”

For animal lovers, there will be a dog display from the Rother Valley training Group, and the Mayfield Alpacas farm and friends.

Two bars will also allow plenty of refreshment for everyone.

The event kicks off at 1.30pm with music throughout the day until 9.30pm – which makes it ideal for families and, for those who want to continue the festivities.

The Sportsman will stay open until late.

“All that’s needed now is the weather,” said Gilly.

For more information about the festival and updates on what is happening, follow @gillyfest on twitter and Instagram or #gillyfest2017 or follow the Gilyfest page on Facebook.