Go Nutty for Madness in Sheffield

One of Britain’s favourite pop bands will bring their first major arena tour in over two years to Sheffield Arena next week

This will be the third visit to the Attercliffe venue for Mandess, having previously performed in Sheffield in 2003 & 2012.

The tour, in support of their latest album Can’t Touch Us Now, will see the Nutty Boys, as the band are nicknamed, showcase new tracks from the album, as well playing all the hits and fan favourites – Madness are one of the top 20-selling UK groups of all time, with seven top-10 albums, 22 top-20 hits and more than six million album sales to their name.

Their discography includes top-10 singles One Step Beyond, Baggy Trousers, Grey Day, Wings of a Dove and the 1982 number-one smash House of Fun.

Joining Madness across the UK on their arena tour are Liverpool alternative rock band Lightning Seeds.

Formed in 1989 by Ian Broudie, Lightning Seeds generated ahost of attention not only in the UK but stateside too with their six studio albums including Jollification and Dizzy Heights and hit singles such as The Life of Riley, Pure, Change, Marvellous and Lucky You.

n Tickets for Madness Can’t Touch Us Now Tour at Sheffield Arena on Friday, December 9 are now on sale, priced from £38.50, including booking fee, from 0114 256 5656, in person at the venue box office or online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk



