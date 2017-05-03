Global superstar Bruno Mars set for Sheffield

Grammy Award winner and world-renowned, multi-platinum selling entertainer Bruno Mars brings his global headline tour to Sheffield on Saturday.

The 24k – pronounced twenty-four karat – Magic World Tour began in Belgium in March and is travelling through Europe until June, before the North American leg kicks off in July.

The tour celebrates the 31-year-old American singer’s third album, a worldwide smash following its release in November featuring UK hit singles 24K Magic and That’s What I Like.

The tour is Bruno’s first full-length tour since 2013’s hugely successful Moonshine Jungle World Tour, an international blockbuster which sold two million tickets worldwide across 155 sold-out dates.

The tour followed his second album, 2012’s Unorthodox Jukebox, but Bruno has not been sitting still.

In 2014, he featured on Mark Ronson’s worldwide smash Uptown Funk, a number one both sides of the Atlantic which still enjoys considerable airplay, as well as appearances at the 2016 Grammys and the 2016 Superbowl, where he stole the show from headliners Coldplay and Beyoncé,

Bruno Mars plays Sheffield Arena on Saturday, May 6. Support comes from American singer, songwriter, rapper, drummer and record producer Anderson Paak.

For tickets, priced from £42, visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

IN OTHER MUSIC NEWS:

The South head North for Sheffield show

Trio are Scouting for Girls and further success

Big names set for Wentworth Music Festival