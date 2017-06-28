Get in The Mood to dance and think at Sheffield show

The Moods are Manchester’s premier electro hip-hop reggae outfit, and their message is loud and clear.

This nine-strong band unifies rap, brass and beats, delivering political lyrics for a post-2016 world – The Moods will make you dance and think,

Born out of a musical experiment in early 2014, The Moods quickly gathered members – an amalgamation of producers and poets – and momentum.

The Moods ended 2016 on a high, with sell-out gigs in London, Glasgow and Manchester, while two of the band’s tracks have been chosen for the soundtrack of new UK feature film Strangeways Here We Come.

That the makers of the dark Salford-set movie, starring Michelle Keegan, Lauren Socha and Nina Wadia, chose two of the band’s tracks for the soundtrack is testament to the fact their sound captures the atmosphere of northern urban life.

And they show no sign of slowing down – as well as a show in Sheffield tomorrow, they have further dates planned to mark the autumn releaseof their album, Missing Peace.

The Moods play West Street Live, Sheffield city centre, on Thursday, June 29 – see facebook.com/themoodsmanc