Frank promises night of Betrayal

Veteran performer Frank Carline is to mark the launch of his new album with a show in Doncaster.

He is playing Roots Music Club tomorrow, the day his new album Promise and Betrayal is released.

Frank is due to perform a solo concert featuring material from the new album, along with selections from his four previous releases.

A club spokesman said:”Playing professionally for 30 years, Frank has his own take on all things roots and blues.

“For many years, a Yorkshire Artist in Residence, he has forged a unique and personal style, with his vintage Framus guitars, playing slide, using open tunings and soulful harmonica playing.

“The new album is made up of one-take performances and was captured using vintage microphones to get to the essence of the songs.

“The theme of the album is beautifully developed from song to song and brings to mind the era when albums were king.”

Frank plays Roots Music Club, Ukrainian Centre, Beckett Road, Doncaster town centre, on Friday, October 21.

Support comes from Lu More and James Carline.

n Tickets are £10 on the door or £8 in advance from www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk – Frank is donating £1 per entry fee and £1 per album sail on the night to the Doncaster-based charity Little Rainbows Autism Group, which helps families with children with autism.