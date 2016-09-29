Enjoy Snacktime with Criminals

Scooby Snacks stars Fun Lovin’ Criminals will be back on the road again next year – including a date in Sheffield.

The multi-platinum New York group celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album Come Find Yourself in 2016, and true to their hashtag #LoveYaBack, the Crims are feeling the love from the fans, so are doing it all again in February, including a show at Plug.

Frontman Huey Morgan said: “FLC always bring a mucho grande style.

“In my half Irish, half Puerto Rican vernacular, this means we are going big.

“Of course, we want everybody to come along for the ride.

“We wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for the fans.

“The bigger the party, the better, so come join us.”

The band of Huey, drummer Frank ‘The Rhythm Man’ Benbini and bassist Brian ‘Fast’ Leiser, burst onto the music scene in 1996 with cult classic Scooby Snacks and their top-10 debut album .

Heralded for their blend of styles and effortless New York cool, FLC’s cocktail of rock’n’roll, funk, blues, soul, hip hop, jazz and Latin, gave the band a freshness which is still apparent.

And testament to their importance, the Oxford English Dictionary added the term ‘Scooby Snacks’ to its official lexicon this year, citing the band’s song in the new edition.

n Fun Lovin’ Criminals play Plug, Sheffield city centre, on Thursday, February 9. For tickets, see www.seetickets.com