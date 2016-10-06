Enjoy Ideal World with Christians

Veteran soul stars The Christians – who enjoyed a string of hits in the late ’80s and early 90s – celebrate their 30th anniversary next year.

And the band – named after the surname of three brothers and original members – are preparing with an autumn tour which includes a show at Sheffield’s O2 Academy 2 on Friday, October 21.

A tour spokesman said: “Having enjoyed huge acclaim during the late 80s and early 90s, The Christians became renowned for an endless string of soulful yet socially aware hits.

“They achieved the number-one spot in the UK album charts with their second album and 1990 release Colour, which knocked Phil Collins off the top of the charts and featured the European number one Words and other hit singles such as Greenbank Drive following their procession of huge single releases from original album, named simply The Christians, which included Ideal World, Forgotten Town, Born Again, Harvest For The World and more.

Still headed by enigmatic lead singer Garry Christian, the band are enjoying a revival, touring the UK and Europe with their most recent studio album, We.

“Catch them live for an evening of special renditions of their most cherished songs that have defined their career and witness a triumphant performance.”

Support comes from Thomas and the Empty Orchestra.

n Tickets, priced from £20, are now available from www.sheffieldacademy.co.uk