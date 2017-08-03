Doncaster popular music club needs more volunteers to attract top artists

The highly successful Doncaster Roots Music Club is facing its greatest challenge in recent times.

Roots, which moved its music operation from Wesley Centre, Maltby, to the Ukranian Centre in Beckett Road four years ago, is looking for a volunteer sound engineer after long serving sound man Stuart Palmer decided to step down for the time being due to family reasons.

The Not For Profit live music enterprise is run by a small team of volunteers, who every Friday night bring nationally renowned and international singers, bands and music talent into Doncaster.

Jonti Willis, who helps to book artists and run the enterprise, said: “Stuart is no longer able to be sound engineer for us and it’s a big loss.”

The gig receives no funding support from any source and has to rely on volunteer help and ticket sales to cover all related costs.

Long term sound engineer Stuart Palmer will need to step down from the front of house sound engineering role he’s fulfilled so well in the past.

Due to family commitments he can not carry on with the role for the foreseeable future. The lack of any experienced sound engineer puts the continuance of the club at some risk.

Jonti added: “The Roots Music Club is such a worthwhile cultural venture for Doncaster that no one wants to see it close. So this appeal is out there for anyone with live sound engineering experience to get in contact and hopefully offer to help fill that role, even possibly on a rota basis.

“The club has acts booked a year in advance and the prospect of having to cancel some truly great acts doesn’t bear thinking about. Roots has a full spec PA system on site so equipment is not needed, but expertise and a willingness to help live music in Doncaster is.

“If anyone can help with this role or suggest anyone that might please get in touch via the website www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk, Facebook page Roots Music Club Doncaster, donnijonti@aol.com email or call me on 07939 148603.”