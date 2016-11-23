Doncaster date for folk award winners Phillip and Hannah.

Award-winning duo Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin are the next act to headline Doncaster’s Roots Music Club.

The pair, winners of the BBC Radio 2 folk award for best duo in 2014, play Doncaster Catholic Club, Waterdale, Doncaster town centre, tomorrow, Friday, November 25.

A club spokesman said: “The pair have come a long way on their journey.

“In 2009, Phillip, one of the UK’s finest slide guitarists and harmonica players, moved into a tent in south Devon.

“He had just returned from studying Indian classical guitar in Calcutta with world expert Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya.

“He had his tent, his car and a five-year plan to earn a living through his music.

“Playing in alt-folk outfit The Roots Union, he met Devonian fiddle-singer Hannah Martin and the pair instantly recognised a powerful musical connection.

“When the band ended, they continued as a duo, playing all over the country, from Glastonbury festival to busking at Sidmouth Folk Week.

“It was during one of these busking stints that they were spotted by Steve Knightley, of Show Of Hands.

“Recognising the potential of their partnership, Knightley invited them to accompany Show Of Hands on a nationwide tour, culminating with a show at the Royal Albert Hall at Easter 2012.

Support comes from Loreley.

Tickets are £11 on the door or £9 in advance from www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk