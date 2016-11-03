Dome date for Swarm quintet

The Swarm rockers You Me At Six have announced a new UK tour – including a show in Doncaster.

The English quintet, who reached number 11 with single Lived a Lie in 2013, as well as number 23 with The Swarm in 2012, are preparing for their release of their fifth studio album.

Night People is the follow-up to 2014’s Cavalier Youth, which topped the UK album chart-toppers and followes 2008 debut Take Off Your Colours, 2010’s Hold Me Down and Sinners Never Sleep, which reached number three in 2011.

A band spokesman said: “Having gained a reputation as being one of the best live bands in the UK, with sold-out tours that have seen them headline both Wembley Arena and London’s O2, these 2017 dates will follow the release of what will be their fifth studio album, the highly anticipated Night People, which is due for release on Friday, January 13, 2017, through Infectious Music

“The album will help to cement their status as one of the most important rock bands to emerge from the UK.”

And the band will head out in April to promote the new record, including a show at Doncaster Dome on Friday, April 7.

n Tickets for the show go on general show today, Thursday, November 3, at 7pm at www.youmeatsix.co.uk