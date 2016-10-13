Dome date for Seventies stars

Fans are invited to fall in love with Seventies stars 10CC when they take to the stage in Doncaster for a special show.

The band are in the midst of a 26-date theatre tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their album Sheet Music.

A tour spokesman said: “Led by 10cc co-founder Graham Gouldman, the band will perform two sets at each concert, the first half of the evening comprising Sheet Music in its entirety, with a pause for the symbolic turning of the vinyl album.

“Released in 1974, Sheet Music reached number nine in the UK album charts and entered the top 100 in the US.

“It remains a masterclass in the composition of popular music and typifies the eclecticism and remarkable invention that characterised the band’s earlier work, said to have influenced Freddie Mercury and Queen.

“The second part of the concert features a comprehensive spread of the band’s 11 top-10 hits and more, including their three number ones – I’m Not In Love, Dreadlock Holiday and Rubber Bullets.”

The band bring the tour to Doncaster Dome this Saturday, October 15.

n For tickets, priced from £32.50, visit www.the-dome.co.uk