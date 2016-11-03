Danni ready to rock out at Roots

Singer-songwriter Danni Nicholls is set to showcase her grandmother’s influence when she takes to the stage in Doncaster.

For Danni, from Bedford, is the next act to headline the town’s Roots Music Club.

A club spokesman said: “From a young age, Danni was soaking up American folk, country and rock’n’roll music from her grandmother’s record collection in her small hometown of Bedford.

“When she inherited her Uncle Heathcliff’s 1963 jazz guitar – rumoured to have belonged to Billy Fury – aged 16, all those influences came pouring out in the form of her own original material and has been flowing ever since.

“Armed with her trusty ‘weathered and worn’ Tanglewood guitar, Danni has been touring relentlessly far and wide, honing her craft and wooing audiences.

“A vibrant, spell-binding performer, she has been invited to support many artists such as Todd Snider, Jolie Holland, Kim Richey, Jim Lauderdale, Angus and Julia Stone, Bobby Bare Jr, Otis Gibbs, Mark Olsen, Nell Bryden, Tift Merrit and Diana Jones.

“With performances guaranteed to melt your heart into the soles of your cowboy boots, her passionate delivery, captivating velvet voice and charmingly engaging between-song banter compel you to fall under her spell.”

Danni Nicholls plays Roots Music Club, Ukrainian Centre, Beckett Road, Doncaster town centre, on Friday, November 4. Support comes from Muha.

Tickets are £10 on the door or £8 in advance from Roots Music Club