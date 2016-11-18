Daisies ready to Make Noise

Hard rock supergroup The Dead Daisies are preparing to Make Some Noise in Doncaster.

The band formed by multi-millionaire businessman and guitarist David Lowy features Lowy alongside former Mötley Crüe lead singer John Corabi, Thin Lizzy bassist Marco Mendoza, former Whitesnake and Foreigner drummer Brian Tichy and ex-Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich.

The group saw their third album, Make Some Noise, reach number 35 on its release in August and are now heading out on a winter tour, which includes a show at Doncaster’s Diamond Live Lounge tomorrow, alongside The Answer – something the band have been very excited about.

Speaking before the tour kicked off on Saturday, Daisies frontman John, who was lead singer with Mötley Crüe for six years in the early to mid-1990s, says: “Playing in UK has been amazing for all of us.

“The fans are awesome and have been extremely accepting of all of us, separately and together.

“Personally, I’ve played England a couple of times when I was doing my solo acoustic shows and had a blast. I was schooled on a few different warm beers and managed a bit of sightseeing.

“I’ve got quite a few friends in the UK and enjoy seeing them every time I’m over and I also love the history of UK.

“We have never played with The Answer before, but I’m very excited to check them out.

“Everybody we’ve spoken to has given us great feedback about the guys, so I think it’ll be a great tour.

“We’re all big Thin Lizzy, Gary Moore, Rory Gallagher, U2 fans, so we know Ireland has some great music coming out of there.”

John was not around at the start of The Daisies four years ago, but is fully immersed in the band now.

“The Daisies were started in 2012 by David and a singer named Jon Stevens in Australia,” he says.

“I wasn’t there in the beginning but, I’ve been told they wrote a bunch of material and recorded with a bunch of session players, and decided to put a ‘band’ together to tour.

“It was kind of ‘backward’ actually, because most bands get together and write for a while, then try to get a deal, record an album, then go on tour.

“I guess there were a couple of members that didn’t quite work out along the way.

“I don’t exactly know the time frame on when Marco and Brian got involved but they been involved for a few years now.

“I’ve been with the band since last January, as Jon left to do some solo recording.

“We’ve recorded two albums since I’ve joined and things have been steadily getting better with each tour.

“We don’t consider ourselves a supergroup, we like to say we’re more like a ‘boys club’, as we’re more a bunch of good friends that share the same love of classic rock music, if you will, and we’re just having a ton of fun doing this.

“We’ve all known each other for 20-plus years so, it’s been an incredible couple of years hanging, creating and jamming live with each other.”

And despite turning 60 next year, John has no plans yet to hang up his guitar.

“I still love being on the road,” he says: “The Daisies are picking up a lot of steam, with Make Some Noise and we’re touring until mid December of this year, then taking off January and Februar, then picking right back up again in March.

“I also have a new live solo record coming out in January, 94 Live, One Night In Nashville, so I’ll be touring to support that with my band during The Daisies’ off time.

“I guess if you still really enjoy doing something you love, it’s not really considered work, is it?”

n The Dead Daisies play Diamond Live Lounge, Wood Street, Doncaster town centre, tonight, Friday, November 18. For tickets, priced from £17, see diamondlive.co.uk