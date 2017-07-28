Classical night to celebrate famous Sheffield club brand

Twenty years of the world’s biggest trance anthems – and a global brand which started in Sheffield – will be celebrated at a special night in Sheffield.

Just a handful of tickets are still available for Gatecrasher Classical, featuring a 50-piece orchestra playing live, via a massive club sound system and accompanied by a full laser show.

The Gatecrasher brand began as a regular night at The Republic nightclub on Matilda Street – leading to the night being repeated across the country and the club being renamed Gatecrasher One, until it was destroyed in 2007.

But the brand lives on and will be celebrated at Sheffield City Hall on Saturday, October 21.

A spokesman said: “Prepare for Sonic Heaven as this event which is part of the 24th birthday celebrations, will feature a 50 piece Orchestra, playing some of the biggest trance tracks which have become emblazoned in the hearts & souls of the Gatecrasher faithful, like you’ve never heard before – promising lots of hands in the air moments and one unforgettable experience.

“As one of the most influential clubbing brands on the planet, known the world over for their infamous production, Gatecrasher Classical will feature some of the most technologically advanced laser & light shows plus an array of special FX all set within the stunning backdrop of Sheffield City Hall.”

The famous nightclub was destroyed by fire in 2007.

Tickets, priced from £38.50, are now on sale via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk