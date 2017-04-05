Christmas Sheffield show for festive favourites Slade

Fans are invited to Feel the Noize when one of Britain’s biggest bands of the 1970s hit Sheffield.

Slade may be most famous in the 21st century for perennial Yuletide hit Merry Xmas Everybody, but the Wolverhampton glam-rockers enjoyed a string of hits four decades years ago, with 23 top-20 singles, including six number ones with tracks such as Mama Weer all Crazee Now, Cum on Feel the Noize and that festive favourite.

And now, due to constant demand, they have announced a tour later this year, including a date in Sheffield.

Frontman Noddy Holder may have left, but founder members Dave Hill, on guitar, and drummer Don Powell are still going strong. And they are joined by former Mud bassist John Berry and new lead vocalist Mal McNulty, former with Rockin Horse, Golden Night and Hazzard.

Slade today is still one of the most exciting bands on the road, and their stage performance is a dynamic, powerful and exhilarating rollercoaster ride of pure unadulterated rock’n’roll.

Slade play The Foundry on Friday, December 8. For more, see slade.uk.com

