Celtic rockers from Hell set for Doncaster show

Award-winning Celtic rockers – and veterans of more than 2,000 live performances – are set to wow fans when they perform in Doncaster.

The Band From County Hell are described “a five-piece Celtic rock band that have an infectious spirit and sound, guaranteed to get you dancing”.

The band, who, despite their name, hail from Sleaford, Lincolnshire, have released six critically-acclaimed albums and supported famous names such as Stiff Little Fingers, Hayseed Dixie and The Beat.

They were crowned best new act at The Great British Folk Festival following a public vote.

And the band play The Leopard, West Street, Doncaster town centre, on Saturday, April 29.

Tickets, priced £8 are now on sale from www.leopard-doncaster.co.uk site.

