Bright night with talented pair

Sounds of Ireland and influences of India are set to take root in Doncaster.

The town’s Roots Music Club are set to welcome singer/songwriter Kirk McElhinney and all-Ireland bodhrán champion Ciarán Boyle to the stage.

A club spokesman said: “Kirk released his latest album, World Gone Blind, in January 2014 to rave reviews.

“Kirk was deeply inspired while he worked closely with John Ellis.

“The title track evolved from his trip to India where Kirk witnessed an abundance of poverty and starvation.

“Kirk says the title track is about ‘getting better balance throughout the world’.

“ Kirk dedicated the album to John Dean, his dear friend who exposed him to a constant stream of different music, resulting in Kirk’s unique and engaging music.

“Ciarán is recognised as a true master of the bodhrán and a fine singer in the Irish tradition.

“Ciarán has just released his second album ‘Bright Flame’ which features both unaccompanied traditional songs, as well as accompanied songs and tunes featuring local South Yorkshire songwriter Ray Hearne and concertina virtuoso Chris Sherburn. The album also includes a song of Ciarán’s own creation.

Kirk and Ciarán play Roots Music Club, Doncaster Brewery Tap, Young Street, Doncaster town centre tomorrow, Friday, October 14, from 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 on the door, or £8 in advance from www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk