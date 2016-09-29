Blossoms play The Leadmill, Sheffield, October 4

In three short years, Blossoms have reached heights they barely dared dream – but frontman Tom Ogden does not believe they have “made it” quite yet,

In fact, the 20-year-old, from Stockport, admits he still is still very much a fanboy.

He talks with great excitement about the night Ian Brown, of the Stone Roses, approached him in a bar and talked about how much he loved Ogden’s band.

Another time, he and his bandmates bumped into Johnny Marr in a shopping centre and he brought up their single Charlemagne - or “that great pop song”, as Marr referred to it.

Best of all, Tom says, was meeting “his hero”, Sheffield’s own Alex Turner, of Arctic Monkeys.

As a teenager, when his mates went off on a lads’ summer holiday, Tom and another pal opted to go to France to see Arctic Monkeys instead, and stood outside Turner’s hotel all day hoping to meet their idol.

They got a few words that day, so imagine how pleased Tom was to find himself in Turner’s dressing room one evening more recently, sharing a drink and swapping lines from Back To The Future II, a mutual favourite).

“I can’t believe stuff like that is happening,” he says. “I’m such a nerd with dates and tours Arctic Monkeys have done, and I was blurting all this stuff out. I needed to pretend I’m cool, when really I was just fanboying all over the place.

“I see it a little bit when fans come and meet us now. They’ll be shaking, or they’ll say ‘you just seem really normal’. I don’t know what they expect, really. I always want to be like that.”

Blossoms are preparing for a UK tour, which includes a return to Sheffield next week following an appearance at HMV in the city centre last month to mark the release of their self-titled debut album.

The efforts paid off as the album went straight in at number one.

Tom says: “We’re in the eye of the storm at the moment. It doesn’t seem as mad to us, but if we explain it to friends or strangers, our lives can seem really hectic. “Don’t get me wrong, there are certain moments when we look at each other and wonder what’s happening to us, but we haven’t just been dropped into this situation.”

Things have been building since the band’s first rehearsal three years ago,

Tom says that was the moment he, along with bandmates bassist Charlie Salt, guitarist Josh Dewhurst, drummer Joe Donovan and keyboard player Myles Kellock, knew something was special about Blossoms.

Having all previously been in bands to no avail, things just felt different this time around – a feeling which was truly cemented at the first gig they played after putting their first song, an early version of Blow, online, and filming their own video to go with it.

“That was the first time it was more than parents and mates coming to see us,” he recalls, “and the video had about 1,000 views on the first day.”

Since then, it’s been a gradual, albeit steep, rise for Blossoms, who started 2016 by reaching the shortlist of the BBC’s annual tastemaking Sound Of poll, culminating with a chart-topping album.

For Tom, it is no sign the band have made it.

“Even at this moment, we don’t feel like that,” he says. “Three years ago, to reach the point we’re at now would’ve felt like making it, but now we’re here, there are more things we want to achieve, and longevity is the thing we’re aiming for.

“We’ve come from obscurity to have a number-one album, but we’ve seen so many bands do that and then disappear into obscurity soon after. We don’t want to do that. We want to be around for a long time.”

n Blossoms play The Leadmill, Sheffield city centre, on Tuesday, October 4. For tickets, priced from £14, visit leadmill.co.uk