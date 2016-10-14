Big news for South Yorkshire Little Mix fans

The world's biggest girl group have chosen Sheffield to launch their biggest and best ever arena tour.

But fans of the four female-strong band have almost a year to wait to see Glory Days set showcasing new same-name album and lead single Shout Out To My Ex (teased here).

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, who stormed Sheffield Arena stage with two Get Weird April shows, return on Saturday October 28, with tickets predicted to fly fast when they go on sale next week.

2011 saw rise to stardom of what has become one of British pop’s brightest acts. Signature hits including Move, Wings and Black Magic - their third UK chart-topper, stubbornly spending three weeks at number one last summer - have helped the chart-topping girl band score over one billion YouTube and Vevo views worldwide alongside massive tours of UK, Australia, Japan and US – where their debut album smashed record Spice Girls held for almost two decades.

Third album Get Weird, released last year in hugely competitive month of November, crashed into the chart at second spot, spent the rest of that year in top ten and, by August, had become biggest-selling album of their careers.

Even now it is currently nestled happily in top ten selling albums of 2016, outselling likes of One Direction, Sia and Rihanna. Rather than seeing their careers plateau or start to diminish with each album, Little Mix are reveling in bucking the trends of more typical pop acts.

Its ridiculous success also meant they could head out on yet another arena tour, this time playing an incredible 60 shows across Europe -(including another two sold out dates at London's O2 arena - before smashing Australia and Asia by selling over 500,000 tickets.

With their fave band growing better and bolder with each new album, South Yorkshire fans will want to be in the Mix when they next play our region.

Tickets go on sale 9am Friday October 21 via STORE.LITTLE-MIX.COM, WWW.GIGSANDTOURS.COM and WWW.TICKETMASTER.CO.UK sites.