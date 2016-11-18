Better ticket sales help charity

Children affected by war are set to benefit when acclaimed singer-songwriter Frank Turner performs in Doncaster.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls play the Dome next week as part of their Get Better Tour of 20 cities throughout November and December – Get Better is a track from Frank’s 2015 number-two album Positive Songs For Negative People.

And Frank Turner has teamed up with the organisation Plus 1, so £1 from every ticket sale goes to the charity War Child.

Frank said: “I’m very happy to be working with Plus 1 on this tour – £1 from every ticket goes to the good people at War Child, supporting children and families in communities affected by war all over the world.

“It feels right to use part of what I do to support such a good cause.”

Chris Hone, head of commercial development at the Dome, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls to Yorkshire.

“The Dome is a great venue for gigs and we’ve are sure that this one will be a night to remember.”

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls play Doncaster Dome on Wednesday, November 23. For tickets, priced from £26 visit The Dome