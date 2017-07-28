Beach Boys star ready for Sheffield show

Music legend Brian Wilson will celebrate the 50th anniversary of iconic album Pet Sounds at a special show in Sheffield.

The 75-year-old is best known as the leader and co-founder of Sixties favourites The Beach Boys, which released the famous album, featuring songs such as a Wouldn’t It Be Nice, Sloop John B and God Only Knows, in 1966.

Brian has returned to the UK to play selected festivals and two special headline shows – with Wednesday’s Sheffield City Hall show his only northern appearance.

Brian, with special guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, will present Pet Sounds in its entirety, plus some of his greatest hits for one last time.

He said: “I’m really happy to be able to come back to the UK and perform ‘Pet Sounds’ yet again for all our fans.

“The response from everyone has been amazing and that’s why we decided to come back and play Pet Sounds one last time.”

Tickets for the show on Wednesday, August 2, priced from £56, are now available from sheffieldcityhall.co.uk