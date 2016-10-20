Arena date for Too Good rapper

Canadian rap star Drake is preparing to meet the world after announcing a huge European tour – including a date in Sheffield.

The Hotline Bling, Too Good and One Dance star has announced a 28-date, two-month tour across 10 countries, featuring six nights in London and a show at Sheffield Arena.

A Sheffield Arena spokesman said: “Following his phenomenally successful Summer Sixteen tour across the United States, Grammy-Award winning and platinum-selling recording artist Drake has announced he will be bringing his The Boy Meets World Tour to Europe in early 2017.

“Drake will be performing at the Arena for his third time on Friday, February 17,following two previous sell-out Sheffield shows in 2012 and 2014.

“Drake has asserted himself as a trailblazer across the creative world, recently becoming the first artist to break one billion streams on Apple Music with his latest album Views, holding the record for most number one hits on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Chart and selling out arenas around the globe.

“Drake commands massive influence in the hip-hop and contemporary music space as he continues to create and dominate on a worldwide scale.”

n Tickets, priced from £55, are now on sale, from the arena box office in Attercliffe, by calling 0114 256 5656 or online at Sheffield Arena