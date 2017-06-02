Award-winning songwriter David Ford tours the UK this summer with his forthcoming album Animal Spirits – including a date in Sheffield.

His songs combine Americana, English melodicism and a touch of rock’n’roll, tied together with finely-crafted lyrics.

His fifth solo album showcases his ability to glide between styles and continues his tradition of classic lyric and melody songwriting.

Having gained a reputation as one of Britain’s finest live performers, he has assembled a stellar band of international talent to play songs from his biggest-sounding record to date, as well as highlights from his catalogue.

With four critically-acclaimed studio albums and a live show defined as “unmissable”, Ford is billed as “essential listening for anyone who gives a damn about music”.

Hailing from Kent, the 39-year-old has been lauded throughout his decade-long solo career. His debut album, 2005’s I Sincerely Apologise For All The Trouble I’ve Caused, was included in both The Times and Word Magazine‘s top 10 albums of the year.

David Ford plays The Greystones, Sheffield, on Sunday, June 4. For tickets, priced from £15, see mygreystones.co.uk

MORE MUSIC NEWS:

Katy Perry announces Sheffield Arena show

Take a trip to Wonderland with Take That