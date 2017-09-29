LiveLincs autumn season gets underway with Agent of Influence

The first show to take to the LiveLincs autumn stage is Agent of Influence: The Secret Life of Pamela More on 13, 14 and 15 October.

This edge-of-the-seat drama explores the dilemma faced by fashion columnist Lady Pamela who is recruited by MI5 to keep notes on American socialite Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII; both of whom are suspected of colluding with the German Embassy.

Pamela soon discovers that what began as a thrilling adventure has led to a deadly struggle for power in a world cast in the shadow of war. Simpson’s marriage to Edward, caused him to abdicate his throne. Before, during and after the World War, both were suspected of being Nazi sympathisers, having visited Germany to meet with Adolf Hitler in 1937.

This show, performed by Fluff Productions has received rave reviews from audiences all over the country, and will provide an explosive start to the new season.

It will be performed at the following venues:

Friday 13 October, 7.30pm at Wroot Village Hall. To book tickets call 01302 771802 or 07912490323, or email pat-hamilton@hotmail.co.uk.

Saturday 14 October, 7.30pm at Goxhill Memorial Hall. To book tickets call 01469 530363 or email goxhill-events@mybtinternet.com.

Sunday 15 October, 7pm at Barton-upon-Humber Assembly Rooms. To book tickets call 01652 637568 or email info@champltd.org.

Ticket prices can vary from £6 upwards depending on venues. Some concessions are available.

LiveLincs is a rural touring programme of theatre, dance and music funded by Arts Council England and North Lincolnshire Council.

Managed by Blaize, LiveLincs works with a network of local promoters to bring a programme of high quality, professional artists (sourced nationally and internationally) to village halls and community centres. More details can be found at http://blaize.uk.net.

