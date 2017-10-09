Lighting up the sky with bright lantern procession

As darkness falls on Saturday, October 14, Parkwood Springs will be lit by a procession of handmade lanterns and filled with the sound of samba music for the third Beacons Lantern Procession.

Schools, youth groups and adults around the area have been busy making lanterns.

There will be lanterns in the shape of foxes, a dragon, rabbits, owls and badgers to name just a few.

At 5.45pm the procession will set off from the Cooks Wood Road/Shirecliffe Road car park (S3 9AA) through the woods to the viewpoint, as dusk falls and lights come on across the city.

The procession will be accompanied by the Sheffield Samba Band.

Those taking part are advised to wrap up warm and take along torches, and are also welcome to take whistles, drums or musical instruments.

There will be a coffee stall and Indian street food to buy.

Neill Schofield, chairman of the Friends of Parkwood Springs, said: “This year we have got even more groups working away to make lanterns.

“The procession will be great fun, and people will be able to enjoy the spectacular views over the city as dusk falls and the lights come on.”

The event has been organised by the Friends of Parkwood Springs, with support from Sheffield City Council.

* Parkwood Springs is a large area of countryside near to Sheffield city centre.

The lantern procession will start from the car park off Cooks Wood Road/Shirecliffe Road, Sheffield, S3 9AA.

The organisers can arrange visits to groups making lanterns before the event.

Anyone interested is getting involved is asked to contact Patrick Amber on telephone 0771 527 0384.

Alternatively email creativeoutpostarts@gmail.com for more details.