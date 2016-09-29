Leopold Square to host FREE ‘Out Of This World’ after party this Halloween in Sheffield

On Sunday October 23 Sheffield’s premium leisure destination Leopold Square is inviting local residents and city visitors to join them for a spook-tacular evening as it hosts the official Out Of This World after party.

From 5pm to 11pm The Square will welcome Ryan Taylor and Martin Robinson, DJ/Live Sax Collective, who will be mixing and performing a range of ‘thrilling’ tunes including chart toppers, funky beats and of course Halloween classics to get guests in the party spirit. From 8pm until 10.30pm The Square will also be visited by the ‘Grim Reaper’ himself who will be posing for photos with guests before they move on into one of the many bars and party until the early hours.

Adding to the atmosphere, Leopold Square’s award-winning range of bars and restaurants will also be getting into the Halloween spirit by offering visitors a selection of chilling discounts and hair-raising deals on food and drink!

Nick Yates, from Leopold Square, commented: “Sheffield’s Halloween celebrations are renowned and people travel from miles around to join in the festivities, which is why we wanted to offer our visitors something extra special this year to keep the party going following the city’s official Out Of This World event. We look forward to welcoming guests to our Halloween evening and hope everyone enjoys the spooky party atmosphere on offer!”

Out Of This World, Sheffield’s Festival of Sci-fi, Magic and Horror returns to the city centre for its third year. It’s still a free, city centre event running from 10.30am to 5.30pm celebrating all things out of the ordinary! Enter a parallel universe – www.sheffield.gov.uk/outofthisworld

Leopold Square will also be hosting a Christmas event for city residents and visitors later this year. For more information visit www.leopoldsquare.com.