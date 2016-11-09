Jaw-dropping tricks as the magic of science is explored in Isle show

The latest show from the LiveLincs autumn season, Oliver Meech: When Magic and Science Collide, is taking place on Saturday, November 19, at 7.30pm at Wroot Village Hall.

In the show, the magic of science and the science of magic will be explored. Oliver Meech’s show has enthralled sell-out audiences all over the country.

Now he will perform a one-off show at Wroot Village Hall where adults and youngsters alike are invited to watch in utter disbelief as he combines magic with science to create a series of utterly jaw-dropping tricks.

Tickets cost £6 and are available now by calling 01302 771802.

LiveLincs is a rural touring programme of theatre, dance and music funded by Arts Council England and North Lincolnshire Council.

Managed by Blaize, LiveLincs works with a network of local promoters to bring a programme of high quality, professional artists, (sourced nationally and internationally) to village halls and community centres.

For more details on Oliver Meech and his show ‘When Magic and Science Collide’ Click here