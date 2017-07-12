Grab a slice of family fun this summer in South Yorkshire

Rotherham Town Centre and Clifton Park will be hosting entertainment and activities this July and August with six days of free family fun from 10.30am until 3.30pm as ‘A Slice of Summer Fun’ returns for its third year.

Starting with ‘Pirates and Princesses’ on Wednesday 26th July, children are invited to put on their eye patches and crowns and take to the town centre for a day which will include princess classes, a pirate-themed show, craft activities and more.

Then, on Saturday July 29 ‘Animal Magic’ returns with some fantastic animal-themed activities including a petting farm, crafts, sheep rodeo and the chance to handle some more exotic creatures from Nature Safari.

A Slice of Summer Fun moves to Clifton Park for three days from Tuesday 8th August until Thursday 10th August for Clifton-by-the-Sea with entertainment and activities each day alongside the existing water splash area, sandpit, mini golf, skate-park and children’s rides. For those wanting a slightly more relaxing time there are free deckchairs for that real seaside feel!

Wands at the ready for the last day of A Slice of Summer Fun on Saturday 12th August as ‘Wonderfully Wizardly’ flies into town with a brilliant magic show, walkabouts, crafts, Grimm & Co. and even the Sorting Hat from Harry Potter.

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Working and Cultural Services, Cllr Taiba Yasseen, said, “A Slice of Summer Fun is a great opportunity for families to come along and enjoy some brilliant free activities and entertainment during the summer months and hopefully the weather will be kind to us too.”

To keep up to date with events in Rotherham, follow @CultureLeisure on Twitter or like the Events Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RMBCEvents