Garden party kicks off sports-inspired season at Civic

The Civic in Barnsley offers a mixture of theatre, music, dance and comedy this autumn.

The season starts with a free celebration, the Civic Garden Party in Mandala Gardens on September 23, running from 11am to 3pm.

It features performances from street theatre company Markmark and Turnaround Dance Theatre.

Phoenix Dance present a mixed programme of three diverse, emotional and sassy dances on November 17.

Sports fans will find shows of interest with The Damned United (Shaw Lane Sports Club, November 30) and The Life & Soul (November 1), bringing to life the beauty and brutality of football.

Rugby also comes under the spotlight in The Ruck on September 22, a story inspired by the real-life story of the first UK girls’ rugby league team to tour Australia.

Christmas shows on offer include The Magic Toy Shop (December 15 to 24) and The Lock in Christmas Carol (December 1), featuring both hip hop and folk music.

Comedian Justin Moorhouse joins in the festive fun with a stand-up show on December 9.

