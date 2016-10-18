Enjoy an evening of stockings and corsets when burlesque returns to North Lincolnshire

For the first time ever, the biggest burlesque stars from around the world are set to star on the same stage.

An Evening of Burlesque unveils a brand-new, spectacular stage show for 2016, promising that Britain’s biggest burlesque production is “going global” for the new year.

While exposing the cream of the West End of London’s thriving burlesque scene to the world, the production has uncovered the best of burlesque that the world has to offer on its travels.

The production promises corsets, killer heels and stockings aplenty – and that’s just the theatregoers who come to see the show!

An Evening of Burlesque is the slickest, wickedly wittiest, most delightfully choreographed cabaret spectacular of the year.

