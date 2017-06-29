REVIEW: UK’s first 100% natural avocado dips hit the shelves

Brand new Holy Moly dips are set to reinvent the nation’s chilled dip offering.

Avocado lovers can rejoice as the Mexican snack gods have finally listened to their plea, by creating a revolutionary avocado dip range made with 100% natural ingredients.

.

With no nasties or preservatives, the new Holy Moly dips range is complete sin-free, gluten free, dairy free, vegan friendly and has no added sugar.

Gone are the days of the frustrating and seemingly impossible quest to find a ripe avocado, and the panic of eating them before they go brown.

The range includes two all-natural, preservative-free guacamoles; Saintly Original and Devilishly Hot - with a boosted kick from fresh chillies – both made from sun ripened Hass avocado hand-picked from a family-owned orchard in rural Mexico. The avocado is hand scooped and mixed with fresh locally sourced ingredients.

Also available is a UK first – a pot of ready-made 100% pure smashed avocado, resulting in ultimate convenience for avo lovers, with no fear of the dreaded ‘Avocado Hand’. Holy Moly’s Pure Avocado can be spread on toast, served with a poached egg, in a wrap, on top of a burger, or mixed into a smoothie.

.

Holy Moly is made using the very latest packaging technology to lock in freshness whilst preserving all of the natural textures and nutritional values – without the need to add preservatives, resulting in something that’s as close to homemade, as homemade.

Holy Moly dips are available online at Ocado: https://www.ocado.com , Waitrose and Whole Foods Market.

For more information on the Holy Moly dip range, visit: https://holymolydips.com/

Price: From £2.79 per pot