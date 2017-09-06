Food review: Plenty for vegetarians at atmospheric Greek

Located on Sharrowvale Road for the last 13 years, The Greedy Greek has long been a popular choice for food lovers.

Owner Dennis Mouzakis puts this down to the fresh produce the deli uses, and their traditional recipes.

Its wraps are famous across the city, and while I’ve popped in to the deli many times for one myself, I decided to try the place as a restaurant instead.

There isn’t a lot of room in the restaurant, which is situated to the left of the deli - just a few tables inside and a few more on the street - but what it lacks in space it makes up for in atmosphere.

With low lighting, the traditional Greek music playing softly in the background, when we visited The Greedy Greek one evening it felt intimate and welcoming.

The staff are also very attentive and friendly.

As a vegetarian, I’m always impressed when a restaurant offers a wide selection of meat-free dishes. Greek restaurants are often good for this, and the Greedy Greek in particular.

Wanting to get a good sample of the vegetarian dishes on offer, I opted for the vegetarian mixed plate meal.

For £14.40 you get a plate heaped with the restaurant’s best and most tantalising veggie offerings.

This includes their scrumptious olive pate, stuffed vine leaves, falafel, houmous, pitta bread, chips and a salad.

The presentation may have left a little to be desired, but when the food is as good as this, it’s hard to be too put out by it.

The paté was the highlight of the meal for me, but the houmous and falaffel were also excellent and tasted fresh and were both full of flavour.

The portion sizes are huge, and if you’re anything like my veggie dining partner - who plumped for the same dish as me - and I, you won’t be able to finish the whole thing.

Luckily, staff are only too keen to offer up containers for your left overs so you can take home a doggy bag.

The restaurant doesn’t have an alcohol licence, but it does allow you to bring your own - which we opted to do.

All in all, the Greedy Greek was an enjoyable dining experience, and one I’d happily repeat.

Mr Mouzakis tells me that the restaurant’s interior will soon be getting a revamp, and he is inviting readers to pop along to sample the new look.

In the mean time, he recommends trying his current favourite dish on the menu which is Spanakotyropita - delicious spinach and feta pie.

