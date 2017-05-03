First food and drink festival is on the menu

The first Rotherham Food and Drink Show is set to take place in the heart of the town later this month.

Guest chefs will be coming together in Rotherham town centre on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, for “a foodies’ delight” of live cookery demonstrations, preparing an array of dishes at The Cookery Theatre.

The two-day show is free and will also include artisan producers and specialists exhibiting delicious produce, drink and cocktail bars, street food and a selection of restaurants cooking an array of dishes from around the world.

There will be demonstrations from Matthew Benson Smith, of­ The Chef’s Academy, who will be cooking up international food with a twist; Mark Allen and Sam Kean, of Target Housing, who will be preparing some Yorkshire food fun; chefs from­ Rotherham Ministry of Food, who will be preparing some unusual international dishes and showing visitors how to spice up their lives with some interesting flavours; Rotherham college students, from The Wharncliffe Restaurant, will be cooking dishes from around the world; Sue Nelson, director­ of Yorkshire Food Finder, who will be cooking up different Yorkshire products; Dearne Valley College students, from The Griffin Grill, with more international cuisines; and 10-year-old local girl Isabel Lambert, who runs a cooking blog from her YouTube channel.

A spokesman for the show said: “We are all geared to provide you with plenty of entertainment during our two-day event, with a variety of meals being prepared to get your tastebuds tingling and food and drink inspiration from across the region.

“There will be lots of artisan food specialists for you to visit, from confectionery, brownies and pancakes, to curries, burgers and pies, and not forgetting the drinks stalls too.

“We also have a variety of market stalls, where you can purchase local delicacies.”

The show will run from 10am to 6pm on the Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on the Sunday.

Visit www.rotherhamfoodanddrink.co.uk for full details.

n A new coffee house in Meadowhall is standing out from the crowd - by supporting independent businesses.

Coffika stocks popular Sheffield favourites, delivered daily, such as Our Cow Molly, #Brownies, Cocoa Wonderland, Tipple Tails and Show Me Joni macarons, as well as being independent.

The aim is to combine popular brands under one roof.