Derbyshire artists exhibit in Open Up festival

Creative people in Derbyshire are among those contributing to the largest art festival outside London.

The Open Up arts festival covers north Derbyshire and South Yorkshire when visitors can see the work of 81 individual artists and six artists’ groups at their studios – in homes,former factories and offices and purpose-built complexes.

During the second weekend of the festival, May 6 and 7, ceramicist Gerald A Unwin, enamellist Brenda Ford and painter Jenny Mather will show their work at the Blackberry Barn studio in Bamford. Val Hudson will display her abstract paintings at 49 Springfield Road, Barlow while award-winning Lynne Wilkinson exhibits her animal-inspired paintings at Summerley Hall Gallery, Summerley, near Apperknowle.

‘Open Up’ director Annette Petch, who specialises in handmade gold and silver jewellery at the Manor Oaks Studios, in Sheffield, said: ““It’s a great opportunity for the public to interact with artists - to see how they make their living, to watch demonstrations and to ask questions. For the artists, it gives them motivation to produce new work, to get feedback and to sell their work.

“This year we hope that as well as the public visiting their favourites, they will seek out some artists they have not seen before, especially the 13 who are participating for the first time.”

For more details, visit www.openupsheffield.co.uk