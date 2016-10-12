Comedian Jon Richardson returns after sold out performance - tickets on sale Friday

Following a sold out performance in 2014, comedian Jon Richardson is returning to The Baths Hall next year with his brand new show 'Old Man'.

The British Comedy Award nominee and star of Live At The Apollo and 8 Out Of 10 Cats is embarking on a nationwide tour to complain about the state of the world and offer no solutions, and he is bringing his show to Scunthorpe.

Since his last show he has become a husband and father, seen the UK vote to leave the EU and watched the rise of Donald Trump, all of which leaves him asking one question, why does it seem that no one else alive can correctly load a dishwasher?

Come and see what Jon Richardson can do with words when he has more than thirty seconds to work with. Or should that be “with which to work”?

Tickets are priced £20.50 (booking fee may apply) each and go on sale from www.bathshall.co.uk at 10.30am on Friday. Alternatively call 0844 8542776. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.