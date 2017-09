ndulge yourselves in a two-hour production as world-renowned circus artists perform heart-racing tricks in an electric fusion of daring routines, acrobatics and provocative choreography at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Saturday, September 16.

Tickets are priced £23.50 each, call call 0844 8542776.

Circus just got sexy with Forbidden Nights giving you an evening to remember.