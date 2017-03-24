Choral society perform at Epworth church

Isle Choral Society present John Stainer’s The Crucifixtion at St Andrew’s Church in Epworth on Sunday, April 2, from 7pm.

The programme for the evening will also include some Lincolnshire folk songs.

Musical director is Robert Fields, accompanist Maurice Davies, choir soloist is baritone Barny Heywood, and guest soloists tenor James Allen, trumpeter Daniel Field and cellist Andrew Jackson.

Admission is £7, students £3.50, accompanied children are free of charge. Tickets from choral society members or pay on the door. Refreshments are included.

Anyone with enquiries should phone 01427 871485 or 01427 754626.