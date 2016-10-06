Calling Patrick Swayze fans - fancy an evening of Dirty Dancing?

If you are all too familiar with the line: "Nobody puts baby in a corner," then read on.

he perennially popular An Evening of Dirty Dancing: The Tribute Show returns to The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe on Saturday, October 29.

Now in its sixth record-breaking year, the show is a fully choreographed, highly interactive concert celebration of the music from the iconic movie.

Musical theatre stalwart Julian Essex-Spurrier continues to lead the production having played numerous iconic leading roles including Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever, Rocky in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Riff in West Side Story and Rusty in Starlight Express. He’s joined by Amanda Coutts who recently played the leading role of Scaramouche in the smash hit Queen musical We Will Rock You. Amanda’s other credits include Pearl in Starlight Express, Rusty in Footloose and Serena in Fame The Musical.

An Evening of Dirty Dancing: The Tribute Show is directed by Paul Spicer with choreography by Leanne Harwood and pays homage to the greatest movie soundtrack of all time. A high energy emotional roller-coaster with breathtaking choreography and buckets of nostalgia. Includes the classic songs: Big Girls Don’t Cry, Hey Baby, Wipeout, Do You Love Me and many more.

Book your tickets on 0844 8542776 or visit www.bathshall.co.uk and take a trip back to the summer of ’63 (calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge).

* Please note this production is not affiliated with Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story On Stage on tour in the UK and worldwide.