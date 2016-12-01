BREAKING: Rock royalty Muse first headliner announced for Leeds and Reading Festivals 2017

Stadium rock royalty Muse have been announced as the first headliners for next year's Leeds and Reading Festivals - with Yorkshire's own While She Sleeps also on the bill.

Also confirmed for the dual festival dates - for the weekend of August 25 to 27 - are American electronic dancehall stars Major Lazer, British indie pop band Bastille, post-hardcore rockers At The Drive-In, hip hop icon Danny Brown and metalcore heroes Architects.

Canadian hio hop star Tory Lanez, indie rockers Glass Animals, pop rockers Against The Current, drum and bass star Andy C. Full details and tickets at www.readingandleedsfestival.com

While She Sleeps, a metalcore band from Sheffield, features vocalist Lawrence Taylor, guitarists Sean Long and Mat Welsh, bassist Aaran McKenzie and drummer Adam Savage.

The festivals dates will follow their third album, You Are We, scheduled for release in April. They received the Best British Newcomer award at the Kerrang! Awards 2012.

With hundreds of more acts set to be announced, to play across eight stages, Leeds and Reading will again be he unmissable festival weekend of the summer - defining and celebrating the who’s who of modern ground breaking music, says organiser Melvin Benn.

He aded: “I’m thrilled to be able to announce Muse as the first headliner for 2017. Their incredible live show promises to be an unforgettable performance - we have so much more to announce and I can’t wait to reveal the rest of the line up.”

English superstar rock trio Muse, led by the commanding presence of frontman Matt Bellamy, with Chris Wolstenholme on bass and Dominic Howard on drums, are one of the most influential and revered live bands of modern times.

They have taken to the biggest stages around the world with their interstellar anthems for over 22 years and their return to Leeds and Reading promises to be another landmark moment in their career.

"We’re very excited to be playing Reading and Leeds again. More news about our plans for 2017 coming in the new year," said a joint statement today from the band.

In a UK festival exclusive, dancehall-rejuvenators Major Lazer. Diplo, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire have become the soundtrack of modern dance, claiming number one records, chart-dominating tracks, such as Lean On and Cold Water, as well as live shows packed with genre-mashing moments promising an unrivalled party atmosphere.

With a worldwide legion of fans and a catalogue of defining pop anthems, Bastille stand as one of the biggest acts on the planet.

Their storming breakout album Bad Blood saw the band catapulted onto playlists, sell out venues, scooping BRIT Awards and selling over seven million albums. With latest LP Wild World once again dominating the charts on both sides of the Atlantic, their return to Reading and Leeds is anticipated to be a crowning moment.

At The Drive-In are set to bring their high-octane and powerful live show to Reading and Leeds, returning to the festival after their sold out world tour in 2016.

Establishing an entire genre with their seminal 2000 LP Relationship Of Command, their unpredictable live shows bring a timely reminder as to why they remain such an influential powerhouse in alternative music.

Having released one of the most critically revered hip hop records of the year, Danny Brown will be bringing his world renowned individuality to the stage.

Throughout his musical career he’s remained daring and distinctive when delivering his personal message, resulting in an atmospheric and emotional performance that’s not to be missed.

In terms of celebrated post-hardcore British bands, none may be as vital and influential as Architects. Through a career with numerous defiant moments, Brighton’s very own have forged a path of their own such as recently headlining a mammoth evening at London’s Brixton Academy fresh from the release of acclaimed album All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us.

Glass Animals continue to demonstrate why they are set to be one of the true global breakthrough artists of 2016. How To Be A Human Being was released at the end of August via Caroline International / Wolf Tone to rave album reviews, and Radio 1 and 6 music A-listed singles Life Itself and Youth.

The band have had a phenomenal live year, selling out their entire UK, EU and US tours and amassing well over 200 million Spotify streams. 2017 will see the band continue their anomalous rise, starting with Singapore, Australia and New Zealand in January, followed by the band's biggest UK tour to date, including Brixton Academy on March 16.

One of the most recognisable voices of the past 12 months, Tory Lanez will be making an appearance at Reading & Leeds 2017. With standout single LUV heralded as an indisputable late-night party anthem, the Canadian breakout star is now a global star.

Powered by catchy, upbeat melodies and the strong voice of frontwoman Chrissy Costanza, Against The Current will dominate their first ever Reading and Leeds performance with tracks from this year’s debut album In Our Bones.

They’ll be joined on the bill by drum and bass icon Andy C. His incredible career has seen him headline some of the biggest stages and moments in the genres history, most recently including his sell out shows at Brixton Academy and Alexandra Palace.

Tickets for Reading & Leeds Festivals 2017 are on sale now. Weekend tickets are £205, plus booking fee, with an instalment plan available, from an initial payment of £50, also plus booking fee. Early entry permits are £20; camper van permits , £75; seat of luxury, £35; lockers, £20; Reading car park, £10.

