BREAKING: Mixed Martial Arts to debut at Sheffield Arena with Thiago Silva v Batraz Agnaev ACB world title

Fight fans in Sheffield got some knock out news today - Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is making its debut at the Arena with a ACB world title fight and world class undercard later this month.

The ACB Light-Heavyweight title will be on the line when ACB Champion, Thiago Silva, makes the first defence of the belt against undefeated Russian prospect Batraz Agnaev on Saturday, July 22.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets, including booking fee, are from just £20.40 for the ACB 65 Mixed Martial Arts Tournament - buy from the Arena in person, call 0114 256 56 56 or visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

It is the first time the building has hosted a MMA event since opening 27 years ago,

ACB, describing itself as the fastest growing MMA promotion in the world, are looking to bring more events to the Arena and are promising some of the biggest names in the sport.

Thiago Silva is one of them, described as one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet with has a career record of 19 wins with just five losses.

He is a well known face in the world of MMA and has squared up to some of the biggest names in the sport.

Silva will have a huge experience advantage against the challenger, an advantage that has been carved out by him facing the best-of-the-best in the cage throughout his illustrious career.

But taking on this ACB 65 challenge and looking to claim gold and glory in Sheffield is the highly touted Russian prospect Agnaev.

He is undefeated, but with only three professional fights to his name his title shot follows the devastating manner in which he has won - three first round wins including a spectacular knockout against one of Europe's best, Max Nunes, in Manchester back in March.

Mixed Martial Arts comes to Sheffield Arena on July 22.

Agnaev's fights have never reached the fourth minute. Devastating power and an aggressive style have been his trademark but this will be by far his biggest and toughest challenge.

The world class class main also includes one of Britain's biggest prospects, Brendan Loughnane, going up against UFC veteran ‘Bam Bam’ Pat Healy.

Brendan is fighting off the back of a highlight finish against another former-UFC fighter, Mike Wilkinson.

Thiago Tavares will debut for ACB in Sheffield and other big name fighters and former UFC stars that will also make the trip include Leandro Silva, Niklas Backstrom and Donald Sanchez.

"Alongside the main card, full of global stars, we will also deliver a prelim card that will showcase the best in UK and European talent," said a ABC spokesman.

"This will be a historic night of fights as this will be the first ACB title fight on British soil and you can witness history from just £20 per ticket, plus fees."