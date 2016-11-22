BREAKING: Indie band The Kooks coming to the region

Indie band The Kooks have announced they will be coming to the region as part of their UK tour next year.

The band – who went 5x platinum with their album ‘Inside In/Inside Out’ – visit The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Monday, April 24. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Since they burst onto the scene in 2006, the Brighton based four-piece have gone from strength to strength.

Now, with three more studio albums, a number of massive world tours, awards and critical acclaim under their belts, it was clear that the indie rockers’ 10-year anniversary is a significant occasion to celebrate their momentous career so far with a tour of all of their greatest hits.

Fans will be given the chance to see performances of classic hits, B-Sides as well as brand new music that the band have been dedicating time to in the studio this year.

Standing and limited seated tickets will be available priced £25 each (booking fee may apply) from 9am on Friday from The Baths Hall or call 0844 8542776. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.