Ball and Boe loved every minute of sensational performance as 'Biblical' weather hit Yorkshire

Torrential rain and wintry temperatures did not stop Michael Ball and Alfie Boe deliver a stunning performance at a weather-hit Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Thousands of hardy fans donned ponchos and rain macs on Wednesday evening as the nation’s favourite musical theatre star and the UK’s most beloved tenor took to the stage to prove ‘Biblical’ weather conditions were not going to stop them.

Speaking on the Chris Evans Radio 2 Breakfast Show today Michael said: “Our show in Scarborough was unbelievable

“I have done plenty of open air gigs before when it was raining but this was Biblical. It was freezing, you could see your own breath... and I loved every minute!

“There was talk about it (cancelling the show due to the weather) when we got there. But you have a crowd who have turned up, they are waiting for you to come on, they’ve got Kagools, so it’s our moral duty to go on and do it!

“One would never do anything which risks anyone’s safety but if you’re just going to get a bit wet then (you go on).

“I will never forget this night and I doubt the people who were there will – it was truly memorable.”

Michael and Alfie – who are currently playing to huge crowds at some of the UK’s most beautiful outdoor venues – performed a fantastic set at Scarborough including tracks from their Double-Platinum selling album Together as well as many favourites from their celebrated stage and recording careers.

They ended last night’s set with a wonderful rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone – a perfectly fitting song for a night that will live long in the memory.

Michael and Alfie now play The Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, on Friday evening (June 30).

Pop legend Cliff Richard takes to the stage at Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (June 29) and will be followed on Friday by UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue, then George Benson on Saturday and Tom Jones on Sunday.

