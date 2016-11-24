World first and famous faces at theatre

Doncaster theatre Cast’s spring/summer 2017 season includes the return of Northern Ballet, West End hit The Woman in Black and appearances by Lesley Garrett, Pam Ayres, Ross Noble and Stewart Lee.

Cast is to host the world première of Northern Ballet’s adaptation of John Boyne’s best-selling novel The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (May 25-7).

Telling the story of an unlikely friendship blossoming through the disturbing events of World War II, the show will be choreographed and directed by Northern Ballet’s artistic associate Daniel de Andrade.

Cast hosted the world première of Northern Ballet’s critically-acclaimed sell-out adaptation of Jane Eyre earlier this year.

The venue has become the South Yorkshire home of dance-theatre, attracting some of the best national and international dance artists, choreographers and companies.

The new season features the only Yorkshire dates for both ZfinMalta Dance Ensemble (February 1) and Mark Murphy’s explosive show Out of this World (April 28).

Horror story The Woman in Black arrives from May 8 to 13, having been seen by more than seven million theatre-goers worldwide. Susan Hill’s acclaimed ghost story comes dramatically alive in Stephen Mallatratt’s ingenious stage adaptation.

Torben Bett’s state of the nation comedy Invincible (Fri 8-10), a critically-acclaimed play about the North-South divide, and John Godber’s new comedy take on parenting, The Empty Nest Club (April 11-13) are aimed at comedy theatre fans.

Among the stars making a return are Doncaster diva Lesley Garrett (February 11), humorist Pam Ayres (March 25) and BBC Radio 2’s Clare Teal and her Mini Big Band (April 29).

Some of the biggest names in British stand-up comedy come to South Yorkshire as well.

Everybody’s favourite randomist Ross Noble apears on March 16 and Stewart Lee brings his new show Content Provider on June 16.

The venue also has a monthly comedy show.

Families will be able to enjoy Easter pantomime Robin Hood, starring Gareth Gates (April 19-20), as well as Northern Ballet’s Goldilocks and the Three Bears (May 27) and the The Tiger Who Came to Tea (June 17-18).

Audiences of all ages will be delighted by a spectacular street-dance and circus production of Rudyard Kipling’s classic story Jungle Book (July 12-15).

London’s Southbank Centre’s festival Alchemy will bring art, music and performance inspired by South Asia on June 3.

Tickets are available by calling 01302 303959 or online at Cast in Doncaster