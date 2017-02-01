Volunteers needed to run tea dances

A call has gone out for volunteers to keep popular tea dances going in a Sheffield suburb.

Teapots and Twirls began at Shiregreen in September and although Sanctuary Housing will support another session, new blood is needed to take on running the tea dances.

More than 30 people gathered to chat and socialise for a few hours at dances last September and in January.

The next afternoon of tea and music in Shiregreen Neighbourhood Centre will be on March 23 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Melanie King, Sanctuary Housing’s neighbourhood partnerships manager for Shiregreen, said: “After the success of the first tea dance, residents told us that they would like more to take place.

“We want to hear from people in the community who we can work with to make tea dances sustainable in the long term.

“Backing a community event like this can make a real difference in helping residents live happier, healthier lives.”

Resident Maureen Taylor, aged 79, went to the first tea dance and chatted with Lily Mosforth, 91, and Patricia Barrowcliffe, who is in her late 80s.

She said: “Community events like this are important to many older residents as it can be the only opportunity when they get out the house and mix with other people.

“It can be a very special time to someone who is lonely.”

Anyone interested in attending or supporting tea dances in the future in Shiregreen can call 0800 131 3348.