Visit historic hall as many times as you like with an annual pass

Make the most of Normanby Hall Country Park and buy an annual pass - it allows you to visit as many times as you like over the next year.

The annual passes are great value for money. They are valid from the date you buy it until March 31, 2018.

You can buy them online at www.northlincs.gov.uk/normanbyhall or from the Normanby Hall Gift Shop.

A family annual pass costs £29, a pass for two costs £23 and a pass for one person is £16.

Entry to the park is free for children under the age of five.

The annual pass allows entry to the park and gardens all year round. It also gives you entry to the Hall and Farming Museum during the open season.

It offers great savings – if a family of four buys a pass and visits the park weekly for the duration of the year; their visits average out at just 55 pence per trip!

Another great benefit for annual pass holders is that they can get 10 per cent off at the 20-21 Visual Arts Centre shop if you show your pass.

There will be lots for families to do at Normanby Hall Country Park again this year. The popular Splashpad will reopen for the summer season (1 April to 29 September).

The petting farm will return this summer during the six week school holidays with a whole range of animals for children to meet, including rabbits, donkeys, guinea pigs, goats and lambs! There will also be the opportunity to get up close to the animals at daily sessions.

If you are looking for a bit of history, why not join in the free tours of the Hall on Tuesdays and Thursday throughout the summer season?

New in the costume gallery this year is ‘Join Our Club!’ an exhibition looking at the uniforms and accessories of clubs, societies, and schools and the history behind them.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “The annual passes are brilliant value for money if you are planning on visiting numerous times throughout the year. Compared to other local attractions in the area, they are cheaper and you get a lot more for your money.

“During the spring and summer months, Normanby Hall Country Park comes to life. There is so much for families to explore and do. It is the perfect location for a family day out. You can enjoy a picnic in the park, have fun on the splashpad or discover Normanby Hall’s history.

“If you haven’t already got an annual pass, you can buy one from the gift shop or online.”

For more details about Normanby Hall Country Park and what’s happening during the summer season, visit www.normanbyhall.co.uk.