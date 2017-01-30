Strictly Come Dancing stars surprise patients at Sheffield cancer hospital

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing surprised some of Sheffield's poorliest people with an unexpected visit to a cancer hospital.

Ed Balls, Louise Redknapp, Daisy Lowe, and Lesley Joseph met with patients and staff at Weston Park Cancer Hospital while they were in the city as part of the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

Strictly Come Dancing cast with staff on the Day Case Unit

The stars were given a tour of the leading cancer hospital, and visited a number of departments including out-patients radiotherapy, the day-case unit, and also the Teenage Cancer Unit.

Dr Trish Fisher, clinical director for Weston Park Cancer Hospital said: “We were delighted to receive a visit from the Strictly Come Dancing cast.

"The patients were thrilled to meet them and it really raised their spirits whilst visiting the hospital for treatment.”

Samantha Kennedy, director of Weston Park Cancer Charity added: “We were pleased to facilitate this fantastic visit from the stars of Strictly which created a real buzz at the hospital.

"Weston Park Cancer Charity raises funds to create a better life for patients and their families who are living with cancer; it’s great to have the support of such high-profile stars to promote awareness of our vital work.”

The celebrities were in Sheffield to perform two nights at the Sheffield Arena.

