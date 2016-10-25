Stars join in Sheffield festive fundraiser for Macmillan

A glittering Christmas party celebration will raise cash for Macmillan cancer care, while marking a workers’ anniversary.

Famous faces will welcome people to ‘Into the Light’, a special evening featuring music, song, drama and poetry within a cathedral setting.

Top local actor Dominic West will be joined by Tom Chambers of Casualty, Holby City and Father Brown fame, along with Sheffield actors Sophie Bickerstaff and Oliver Blagden; and Jan Francis.

Jan is known to generations of viewers as Penny from TV’s Just Good Friends in which she starred with Paul Nicholas, and most recently, the BBC’s I Want My Wife Back.

The spectacular show on November 26 marks 40 years of supporting Macmillan for the organisers, the 12 members of North Derbyshire Macmillan fundraising committee.

Their journey through Christmas at St Marie’s Catholic Cathedral will feature music to listen to and to sing alng to, with Harlequin Brass, The Kinder Children’s Choir and Baslow Choir.

And there will be excerpts from Cider with Rosie, The Wind in the Willows, poems by Carole Ann Duffy and much more to get everyone in the festive mood,

Then there is the lung-blasting sing-a-long of the Hallelujah Chorus for everyone to join in as the atmosphere builds.

Dominic West said: “I am very grateful to Macmillan for the care that they offered my mother, Moya, and my family when she was so ill.

“I’m really looking forward to being back in my home city and raising money for such a worthy cause.”

Chair of the organising Macmillan Committee, Sheenagh Mudford said of her band of workers: “They’re a great bunch of ladies.

“It is hard work but we do have lots of fun.

“There is also the satisfaction of knowing that all the money we raise will be very well spent on a worthy cause.” Gini Smith, Macmillan Fundraising Manager, said, “We’re so grateful for the support of this extraordinary group of ladies.

“The amount they have raised for Macmillan over the years is phenomenal and I’m sure ‘Into the Light’ will be yet another huge success.

“It will certainly get people in the mood for Christmas with just under a month left to the big day itself.”

Tickets for ‘Into the Light’ are selling fast but are still available.

For more information about the evening or about other upcoming events, contact Celia White on 01433 630352 or email celia.white@btconnect.com

